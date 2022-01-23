TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $261.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

