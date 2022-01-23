TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,937,000 after buying an additional 350,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

