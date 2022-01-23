TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 225 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 198,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 396,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.02 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.23. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

