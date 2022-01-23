Truist Financial Comments on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

