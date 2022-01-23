Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 316,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.