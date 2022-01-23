Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 344,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

