Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

