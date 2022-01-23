Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 263,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

