Truist Financial Corp Has $536,000 Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GENI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $37,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of GENI opened at $6.35 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

