Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Trumpcoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $8,500.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

