Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

