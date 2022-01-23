Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.48 and last traded at $296.70. Approximately 4,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 105,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

