UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

FRA BNR opened at €76.14 ($86.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.52. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

