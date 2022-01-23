UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

FRA BNR opened at €76.14 ($86.52) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.52. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

