UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.46.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

