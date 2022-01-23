UMA Market Cap Tops $399.85 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $399.85 million and approximately $43.28 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00017385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005849 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,991,093 coins and its circulating supply is 65,108,442 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

