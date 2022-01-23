UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 11.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UniFirst by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF opened at $188.58 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $185.72 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

