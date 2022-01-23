Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.51.
NYSE UL opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
