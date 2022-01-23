Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

