Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $257.00 at Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.
UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.81.
Shares of UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
