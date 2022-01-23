Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $257.00 at Cowen

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.81.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.