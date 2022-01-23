United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.64 Million

Brokerages predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report sales of $246.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.88 million and the lowest is $246.40 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

