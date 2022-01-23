United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,006,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

