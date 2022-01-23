United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 7.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.76. 1,330,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,685,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

