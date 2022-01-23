UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 244 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

