UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

