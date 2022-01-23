UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.98 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.