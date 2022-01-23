UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

