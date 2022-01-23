UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

MGV stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

