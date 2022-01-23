UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

AXP stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.85. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.