Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,170 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35.

On Thursday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $58,376.43.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00.

UPWK opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 854,679 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

