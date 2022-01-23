Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.73

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.73 and traded as high as $19.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 162,643 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on UBA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $779.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.96%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.