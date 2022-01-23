US Bancorp DE Acquires 254,868 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 18,204.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,537,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after buying an additional 779,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $8,314,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,482 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,856,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $666.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

