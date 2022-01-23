US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

