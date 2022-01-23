US Bancorp DE Has $7.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Truefg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 928,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,735 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

