US Bancorp DE Sells 10,188 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after purchasing an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 448,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 159,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

