US Bancorp DE Sells 1,627 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CDW by 24.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 11.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 418,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $184.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79. CDW Co. has a one year low of $130.22 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

