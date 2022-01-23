US Bancorp DE Sells 9,173 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

ATVI stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

