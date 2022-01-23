Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 162.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $127.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

