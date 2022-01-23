Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 8,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average volume of 775 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 437,536 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

