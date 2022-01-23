Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Lowered by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

