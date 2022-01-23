Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.