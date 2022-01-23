Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Up 2.1%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.98). 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 20,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.96).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15. The company has a market cap of £63.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

