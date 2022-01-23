Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
VNWTF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.
About Vecima Networks
