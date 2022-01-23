Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

VNWTF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.