Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.61

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and traded as low as $20.80. Verbund shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 965 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OEZVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

