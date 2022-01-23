VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 5,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $2,573,010.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.13. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

