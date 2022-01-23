Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vertex and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 3 0 2 0 1.80 Paycom Software 0 4 9 0 2.69

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 69.14%. Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $507.92, suggesting a potential upside of 63.85%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Volatility & Risk

Vertex has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 5.35 -$78.94 million ($0.01) -1,348.00 Paycom Software $841.43 million 22.11 $143.45 million $2.95 105.08

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -0.15% 12.37% 4.72% Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06%

Summary

Paycom Software beats Vertex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

