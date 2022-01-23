Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 3.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) shot up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. 2,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 208,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,348.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,602 shares of company stock worth $12,304,283 over the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.