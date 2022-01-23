Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

VMEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.38.

VMEO stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $140,572,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $23,144,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

