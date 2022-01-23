Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($127.27) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €107.69 ($122.37).

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock opened at €98.30 ($111.70) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($100.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €90.77.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.