Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas."

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.75 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.46 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639,136 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after buying an additional 395,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

