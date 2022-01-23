Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 86,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 104,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Adrian James purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $70,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,150 shares of company stock worth $815,857.

Volcon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.