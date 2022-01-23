Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.35

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 4609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Vontier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Vontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

